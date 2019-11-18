Hundreds of University of Limerick staff to be balloted over UL@50 industrial action

HUNDREDS of University of Limerick staff could potentially take strike action in the coming weeks, it has been revealed.

On November 12, a letter of correspondence was issued to over 600 staff who are members of Unite the Union, detailing potential "industrial action".

It is understood that the action is being taken in response to the restructuring of the university's four main faculties under UL's new strategic plan, UL@50, which could be implemented as soon as September 2020.

UL-Unite has advised all members "not to participate in initiatives, meetings or pilot studies that UL-UNITE are currently in dispute with UL Management. For the avoidance of any doubt these include any engagement relating to UL@50 Driving Our Strategic Plan and the Work Allocation Model (WAM) Pilot Study."

In the letter from UL-Unite's Executive Committee, members were also informed that a letter "seeking a formal ballot, across all UL-UNITE staff grades, for industrial action (up to and including strike action)" was issued to UNITE Headquarters on November 12.

Staff were told they "can expect to hear more on this in the coming weeks."

If action was to be taken over Christmas period, it could cause major destruction to its thousands of students sitting exams.

The Limerick Leader contacted University of Limerick the day following the issuing of the letter (November 13), but no comment has been issued on behalf of the university.

On Thursday, November 14, a Unite the Union spokesperson told the Limerick Leader: "No statement has been issued by Unite in connection with industrial relations at the University of Limerick. We will not be making any further comment on the matter."