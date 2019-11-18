Limerick teenager killed in tragic accident is named

FRIENDS and family of a 16-year-old schoolboy, who was killed on his way home from a party, in the early hours of Sunday morning, were still in shock this Monday following the terrible tragedy.

The boy was named today as Nathan Lawlor Hough, from Rathkeale.

He was hit by a vehicle around 3.45am, about 2km outside the village of Adare on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in the townland of Garraunboy, Adare.

Dolan Buston is in shock like all of Nathan's family and friends.

"Nathan was a great lad. He was just the innocent kind of guy that he looked. I don’t think anyone would have thought he would get struck down like this. He was such a caring and loving guy. My father grew up with his uncles. It’s horrible to get a phone call like that about a friend," said Dolan.

Local sources say that Nathan had been walking home from a house party.

Nathan had earlier attended a joint 18th birthday party in a local pub before attending a house party with a group of friends.

A postmortem is due to take place on Nathan at 9.30am this Monday morning at University Hospital Limerick.

Superintendent Aileen Magner, Newcastle West garda station, has appealed for anybody who may have been passing at the time to contact them. Also anyone with dash cam footage should come forward.