Emergency services attend river rescue in Limerick city

LIMERICK Firefighters were called into action to rescue a woman from the Shannon at around 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon.

The FireSwift riverboat was dispatched after a woman was reported to have entered the river.

Two pedestrians went to her aid and the firemen were able to keep her afloat.

She was treated at the scene by HSE paramedics and transferred to UHL, where her condition was said by a source not to be life-threatening.