Weather forecast: Cold snap to ease but rain on the way

A SUBZERO end to the weekend is in store for Limerick, as well as the rest of Ireland with temperatures set to hit freezing levels.

A Status Yellow warning is in place across the with 'severe frost', icy patches and freezing temperatures forecast for most of the country

Sunday got off to a mostly dry and chilly start, with day-time temperatures hovering between 5-8C.

However, Met Eireann is warning of severe frost tonight with temperatures set to hit as low as minus 4C.

Things are set to improve ever so slightly tomorrow, with a bright and dry day predicted for Monday.

The people of Limerick can look forward to sunny spells but only after a cold start to the day.

When frost clears, temperatures are expected to recover to highs of 6C to 7C by Monday afternoon.

Variable winds are also predicted, which are set to turn into rain in the southwest early in the night and will slowly make their way across the country.

On Tuesday, outbreaks of rain over much of the western half of the country to begin, then the rain will move to the east in the early afternoon. Highs of 9C in fresh south to southeast breezes.

Any remaining rain will clear the northeast coast early Tuesday night, however, another area of showery rain will push onto the south coast later in the night

Wednesday will see a change, as the highest temperatures will hit 6C. With the warmer weather will come the rain, as showers will become widespread and may merge into longer spells of rain in places. Continuing showery on Wednesday night but not as cold as previous nights with temperatures not falling below 3C or 4C.

As we move into the weekend, the unsettled conditions continue for the end of the week with low pressure close to or over Limerick. There will be some sunny spells but many areas will see frequent showers. Winds will continue fresh southeasterly with daytime temperatures around average for this time of year, 7C to 10C.