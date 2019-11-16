Deaths in Limerick - November 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Tom Ryan of Ballymacashel, Mungret, Limerick. Late of Summer Street and Joseph Cross And Sons, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Anne, Lily, Jacinta, brother Noel, nieces, nephews, Tom's work colleagues and all other relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing Monday (18th Nov.) from 5.30 with removal at 7.00pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass Tuesday (19th Nov.) at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael John McCarthy of Mungret, Limerick / Leap, Cork. Michael John McCarthy, (Mungret, Limerick. Formerly of Leap, West Cork. Late E.S.B.) November 14th 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Patricia. Dearly loved father of Mary (Halpin) Seamus and Carol (Lenihan). Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Denis and Tim, daughter-in-law Laura, his grandchildren Peter, Sarah, Isabella, Seamus óg, Michael, Brian and Garrett, greatgrandchildren Finley and Joseph, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.