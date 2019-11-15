Deaths in Limerick - November 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Vaughan (née Flannery)

Portmarnock, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick



Vaughan (née Flannery), Patricia (Pat). 15th November 2019. Portmarnock and formerly of The Sandmall, Limerick. Peacefully in the care of Highfield Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Gabriel. Very sadly missed by her loving children Marian, Sheila, Mairéad and Brendan, sons-in-law Ken, Pat and Matt, her adored grandchildren Jenna and Leah, sister Kay, brother Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday, 17th November, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock on Monday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Clarke (née Mc Namara), of Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road, Limerick City

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, under the exceptional care of Dr Cullen and the Homecare Team of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Ger Clarke and mother of the late baby Stephen. Much loved mother of Sandra Murphy and cherished grandmother of Stephen and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Paul, sisters Geddy, Helen and Phyllis, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special friend of the recently deceased Doris Fahy.

May She Rest in Peace



Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, November 17, from 3.30pm to 5pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday, November 17 at 11am followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Anne Collins (née Leahy) of Glounthaune, Cork, Emly, Tipperary and Kilfinane

Formerly of Spa Hill, Kilfinane, Limerick. On November 12, 2019, unexpectedly, Much adored wife of Mike, cherished sister of Liz (Creamer), (Emly, Co. Tipperary), dear sister-in-law of Paul and loving daughter of the late Roger and Mary.

Deeply mourned by her heartbroken husband and family, parents-in-law Dick and Mary Collins, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Lying in repose at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire (Eircode T45 XP02) on Friday evening from 5pm until Removal at 8pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Saturday. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co, Cork.

The death has occurred of Esther Fitzgerald (née Howard), of Meelick Road, Ballynanty

Late of Clancy Strand. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Wife of the late John Quane and Seamus Fitzgerald. Very deeply regretted by her sons John, Edward and his wife Mary-Ann, Gerard and his partner Siobhan, daughter Annette & her partner Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of James (Jasper) Shier

Hazel Grove, Newcastlewest, Limerick. Late of Rosemount, Rathkeale and Stockport, Cheshire, England.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife Cecily, sons Trevor and Derek, grandchildren Liam, Ciara, Lizzie and Rachel, sister Rona, daughter-in-law Tracey, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home Newcastlewest Saturday from 4-5p.m. Funeral service at the Methodist Church , Ballingrane, Askeaton Sunday at 3p.m Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.