BREAKING: Limerick councillors pass 2020 local authority budget

COUNCILLORS have passed the first budget of the new council term – locking in a commercial rate freeze and more money for free bin collections.

Following a four-hour meeting in County Hall this Friday, members unanimously decided to pass council chief executive Dr Pat Daly’s book of estimates with only minor changes.

In total, the package will see an increase in spending from €689m this year to more than €825m next.

Some €39m is in the budget for housing and building, with €44m in measures for road transport and safety. Environmental services account for more than €33m, while agricultural spend is a little over €1.3m.

Councillors made a small change to the budget presented by Dr Daly – with an extra €70,000 put into the bin waiver scheme, a move which will allow increased free bin collections. It means people on invalidity and blind pensions will now benefit.

The amendment was proposed by Fianna Fail and seconded by Fine Gael, with the money coming from the bad debts provision, so it did not affect any other parts of the budget.

A number of Sinn Fein amendments fell, including a bid to increase the commercial rate – a multiplier charge paid by business owners based on the value of their property.

The party also sought to re-allocate money from a €50,000 fund put aside to support the 2026 Ryder Cup in Adare to instead be put into a mental health support fund.

Fine Gael council leader John Sheahan confirmed this fell, saying: “It was ill thought out. While everyone supports this due to the shocking rate of suicides here, giving this money to the HSE, which already has a budget of €20m for mental health this year would be like pouring money down a black hole.”

After this, Budget 2020 was passed unanimously.

Asked on the bin waivers, Cllr Sheahan said: “We are the only authority in the country at the moment doing a bin waiver. I introduced it into the old County Council in 2005. It helps the most vulnerable people out there.”

However, Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson says the budget “completely fails to tackle many issues affecting the people of Limerick”.

“We are in the middle of a housing crisis, families are struggling to get by day to day, and this budget does not address these problems,” Cllr Benson said.