Man chased by gardai and arrested over burglaries in county Limerick town

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to incidents of burglary, theft, and criminal damage that occurred in the Abbeyfeale area of Limerick between November 10 and 14.

Investigating Gardaí from the Newcastle West District had received reports of four burglaries, two theft from cars, a theft from a shop and a criminal damage incident over a four-day period.

On November 14, a search warrant was executed at a house in the Abbeyfeale area and following a short foot chase, a man in his 20s was arrested.

He was detained at Newcastle West Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1985 and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Dublin District Court this afternoon, 15th November 2019 at 4pm.