No more tears as bridge in Limerick town reopens to the public

THERE will be no more tears in Newcastle West, as an important bridge has been reopened, allowing access to traffic once again.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council confirmed that works have been completed on the Bridge of Tears in Newcastle West following emergency works.

“Limerick City and County Council is informing motorists and other road users that the east lane of the bridge has now reopened to traffic and access from the bridge southbound to the R520 (Bruff) and R522 (Dromcollogher) has been restored.

“All diversions have now been lifted. The east lane of the Bridge of Tears had been closed since Monday, November 4, 2019 after it was badly damaged by an articulated lorry. Emergency works were carried out by Limerick City and County Council which have now been completed.”

A large section of the left side of the 19th-century bridge fell into the river after being damaged by a vehicle.

A lorry-driver who struck the bridge looked at the damage he had done and then drove away, councillors were told last Wednesday.