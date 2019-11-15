Woman, 40s, dies in University Hospital Limerick following collision in Clare

A WOMAN, 41, has died at University Hospital Limerick after she was struck by a car in Clare on Thursday evening.

The incident, involving a car and the female pedestrian, occurred on the N68 Darragh, on the Ennis-Kilrush Road, after 7pm.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead, a garda spokesperson said.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site at first light. The local Coroner will be notified, gardai added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.