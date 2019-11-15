Limerick man ‘fed-up’ up waiting for crash compensation stole jeep key

A YOUNG County Limerick man who “got fed up” waiting for compensation after a road traffic accident stole the key to the other driver’s jeep.

Theft was one of a number of offences for which Eric Russell, aged 22, of Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Ballylanders, was before Kilmallock Court.

On November 1, 2018, Inspector Liz Kennedy said gardai in possession of a warrant searched a property at Lissard, Galbally.

“They found a white substance which following analysis was found to be cocaine. It was valued at €560,” said Insp Kennedy.

She said on September 14, 2018, Mr Russell and a named individual were involved in a road traffic collision.

“The defendant was not happy with the wait for compensation. He called to the person on a number of occasions and got fed up. He removed the key of the other driver’s Land Rover,” said Insp Kennedy.

Mr Russell was charged with the theft of the key and trespass at an address in Martinstown on September 29, 2018.

On September 14, 2018, Insp Kennedy said Mr Russell was stopped while driving at Griston Cross in Ballylanders without insurance or a driving licence.

On October 6, 2018, Mr Russell was prosecuted for no insurance, dangerous driving, speeding and no licence in Ballylanders.

“At 9pm, gardai observed him driving. He failed to stop. He left the scene at speed. He overtook a vehicle while going around a bend,” said Insp Kennedy.

Three days later - October 9, 2018 - Mr Russell was caught for no insurance and no driving licence.

On October 26, 2018, Insp Kennedy said Mr Russell verbally abused a staff member in Mace, Ballylanders.

“He said she was ‘talking about him’,” said Insp Kennedy.

Two days later - October 28 - the inspector said Mr Russell was involved in a traffic collision.

“He failed to remain at the scene. He didn’t have insurance or a driving licence,” said Insp Kennedy, who added that Mr Russell has one previous conviction for no insurance.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr Russell, said his client pleaded guilty to all the counts.

“The cocaine was for his own use. There is no evidence of supplying it. He made full and frank admissions and assisted gardai in their investigations,” said Mr Gill.

The solicitor said Mr Russell was 21 at the time and “out of it”.

“He developed a significant cannabis and cocaine addiction. As a result he was homeless for a time, he disassociated himself from his family, he lost his job,” said Mr Gill.

Mr Russell was then involved in a road traffic accident where he suffered significant injuries, he said. A medical report detailing the injuries, which included a broken pelvis, were handed to Judge Marian O’Leary.

“Some good came out of it. It was an epiphany for him. He was in hospital for a period of time. He has completely dealt with his cocaine addiction. He is getting counselling for his cannabis addiction.

“He is in a stable long term relationship. He plans to finish his apprenticeship when he is better. He presents as someone who went through a very bad period. It was a year out of control. He hasn’t come to the attention of gardai since the accident,” said Mr Gill.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked for a pre sanction report from the Probation Services to include suitability for community service, and a garda progress report.

The case was adjourned until January.