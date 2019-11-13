Deaths in Limerick - November 13, 2019

The death has occurred of Brendan Woulfe of Glenderlough, Templeglantine, Limerick. Died on the 13th of November 2019 peacefully at UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sister Mary (Hayes), brother Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Friday 15th November from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Templeglantine Church on Saturday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Con Kiely of Star Court, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick. Con Kiely, (Star Court, Carew Park, Limerick. Late of C.I.E. Formerly of Kileely). November 13th 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Carmel. Son of the late Joseph and Mary Kiely. Dearly loved father of Lorraine, Stephen, Shane, Kate and Sarah. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Oliver and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Zoe, Alyssa, Zach, Leon and Zayn, brother Josie, Sean, Michael, Gerard and Paul, sisters Anne and Mary. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Pat Keane of Ennis Rd., Caherdavin, Limerick. Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Linda, daughter Gillian, son Darren, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Chloe, Niamh, Summer and Aaron, brothers Anthony and Pascal, sisters Marie (Kelly), Patsy (Hennessy) and Kathleen (Daly), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Blackwater this Friday evening (15th November) from 6pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Funeral Mass Saturday (16th November) at 12:30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Doris Fahy (née Moloney) of ‘The Forge’, Ahane, Lisnagry, Limerick / Mungret, Limerick. Doris died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Dearest wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Siobhan, Niamh, Michelle, Tom & Dorothea, sons-in-law Tony, Tony & Fergus, (Pre-deceased by her son-in-law John O’Leary), daughter-in-law Majella, grandchildren Hannah, Michael, Ciaragh, Shane, Dillon, Cathy, Sian, Keelin, Luke & Oscar, sisters Norrie & Joan, (Pre-deceased by her sister Stacia), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends, especially Phil Troy & Mary Clarke.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Nov. 14th) from 5:30pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov. 15th) at 11:30am. Funeral after to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.