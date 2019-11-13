Drugs mule had daughter in car while transporting large amount of cocaine in Limerick

A CARPET fitter has admitted transporting a significant quantity of cocaine in a car in which his young daughter was a passenger.

Michael McNamara, 35, who has an address at Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road has also admitted storing a large amount of cannabis at his home in order to reduce a €20,000 drug debt his brother owed.

Detective Garda Damien Kennedy told Limerick Circuit Court, cocaine worth almost €3,700 was seized when gardai stopped the defendant who was driving on the Ennis Road at around 7pm on September 3, 2016.

He said the defendant’s two-year-old daughter was in the rear seat of the Renault Megane and that Mr McNamara became “extremely violent” when gardai attempted to carry out a search.

“He tried to place the cocaine in his mouth, he had to be restrained and handcuffed,” said Sgt Kennedy.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told that 15 packages of cannabis were recovered during a follow-up search of the defendant’s home along with paraphernalia associated with drug dealing.

The cannabis weighed more than 6.5kgs and had an estimated street value of €130,724.

During interview the defendant admitted he had received a phone call earlier in the day and was instructed to collect the cocaine from a property in the city centre. He said he was to give some of the drugs to another person and that he intended keeping the remainder for himself and some close friends.

Detective Garda Boland said the cannabis had been in the attic of his home for a number of weeks and that he had been told the debt would be reduced if he dropped it off at named locations.

Anthony Sammon SC said his client, who has a number of previous convictions for drugs offences was “clearly a drug runner for people at a higher level”.

He said he is a “committed family man” and that he does not exhibit any obvious signs of wealth such as flash cars, Jacuzzis or super TVs.

Judge O’Donnell has indicated he will impose sentence next February.