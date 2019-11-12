Seminar sets sights on future vision for Limerick

A SPECIAL event is taking place in Treaty City brewery next week to examine future visions for Limerick.

The Local Enterprise Office has teamed up with Network Ireland Limerick and Narrative Four for the event, which takes place at 6pm on Wednesday, November 20 at the Nicholas Street venue.

The future of our food and hospitality, arts and culture, retail and commercial sectors will all be addressed by experts in their fields in a panel discussion facilitated by James Lawlor, Narrative 4.

Panellists include Michelle Brassil, studio manager of Troy Studios, Dee Ryan, the Limerick Chamber chief executive, Tom Flavin, executive chef at Strand Hotel and Grace Collier, founder of retail shop Spice Vintage. More information from 085 8112889.

Catriona O’Donoghue, president of Network Ireland Limerick, said "This event is all about looking at the story we tell ourselves about ourselves in Limerick and highlighting the positive story we can tell now and in the future. Limerick has gone through a renaissance in recent years and it’s time to tune into and truly embrace all of the positive changes that are happening. We need to become ambassadors for Limerick so that together we can influence even greater success in the future.”

The founder of Narrative 4 in Limerick will set the scene by explaining how storytelling can be used to change perceptions and mindsets about a place or circumstance. According to Mr Lawlor, “With storytelling people are more deeply connected, engaged and invested in effecting positive change. The story that we tell about Limerick can have a positive influence on its future.”

The event is free for Network members and €20 generally. For bookings visit www.networkireland.ie or www.eventbrite.ie or call 085 8112889