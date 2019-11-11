Gardai launch investigation into house fire in Limerick city
Scene of incident in Garryowen | Picture: Garryowen Residents Association/Facebook
GARDAI have launched an investigation into a house fire in Limerick city this Monday afternoon.
The fire occurred at a house in Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, at 3.25pm.
Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene and returned to base at 4.15pm.
No injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for the gardai said that investigations are ongoing.
