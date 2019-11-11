Gardai launch investigation into house fire in Limerick city

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Gardai launch investigation into house fire in Limerick city

Scene of incident in Garryowen | Picture: Garryowen Residents Association/Facebook

GARDAI have launched an investigation into a house fire in Limerick city this Monday afternoon. 

The fire occurred at a house in Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, at 3.25pm. 

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene and returned to base at 4.15pm. 

No injuries were reported. 

A spokesperson for the gardai said that investigations are ongoing.