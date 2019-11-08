Area cordoned off as gardai carry out 'search operation' in Limerick city

GARDAI are carrying out a search operation at Westfield Park this Friday morning.

An area between Condell Road and Westfield Park had been cordoned off.

One garda van could be seen at the corner of Condell Road and Shelbourne Road Lower. Two more garda vehicles were seen in Westfield Park, along with a boat.

Gardai would not disclose the nature of the search.

When contacted this Friday morning, a garda spokesperson said: “There is a search happening in the Westfield Park area at the moment but because it is operational, we won’t be able to comment.”