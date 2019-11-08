BREAKING: Man appears in court charged in connection with murder of Limerick boy

A MAN in his 20s has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Limerick boy Brooklyn Colbert.

Patrick Dillon, 26, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, appeared before Judge Marian O'Leary at Limerick District Court this Friday morning.

The body of Brooklyn Colbert was discovered at a house on Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty on Sunday evening, and a man was arrested that night.

Family members of Brooklyn were present in court.

More than 30 gardai were also present in courtroom six at Limerick District Court.

Detective Garda Eoin McDonagh, Mayorstone garda station, told the court that the accused was charged on Thursday at 6.12pm at Henry Street garda station.

He said that the accused made "no reply" to the charge.

The accused, who did not speak during the brief hearing, wore a navy jumper and his left arm was in a sling.

Solicitor Julianne Kiely requested that the accused seek "psychiatric treatment as soon as possible".

Judge O'Leary remanded the accused in custody until next Tuesday, November 12.