Deaths in Limerick - November 7, 2019

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Callaghan of Limerick and Wheatfield Crescent, Clondalkin Co Dublin. Larry died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving children Sharon, Kim, Laurence, Yvonne & Angela, grandchildren Kelly, Gavin, Nicole, Jake, Chelsea, Kayleigh, Scott, Ava & Chloe, great-grandson Darragh, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Nov. 8th) from 6pm. Removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury at 7.30pm. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Thomas Cusack of Corcamore, Clarina, Limerick. Thomas Cusack, Corcamore, Clarina, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, on November 6th 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dearest father of Colette Smith, Elaine and Michelle Sexton, sons-in-law Richard, Joe and Kevin, grandchildren, brother Anthony, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Corcamore, Clarina on Friday (November 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday (November 9th) to St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown for 11.30am Mass followed by burial at Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown. Contact Downey's of Pallaskenry on (061) 393111.

The death has occurred of Rose Hassett (née O'Connor) of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick. November 6th 2019 peacefully at her residence. Wife of the late P.J. Hassett. Dearly loved mother of Jim, Gerard, and Donna. Daughter of the late Thomas and Hannah O’ Connor. Sistetr of the late Joan, Nora, Eileen, Mary, Tom and John-Michael. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Ellen, Niamh, Aidan, daughter-in-law Carrie, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm with removal afterwards to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am followed by burial in O’ Brennan Cemetery, Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Nancy Leahy (née O' Carroll) of Knockea, Limerick. Leahy Nancy (nee O’Carroll), Knockea, Co. Limerick. November 6th 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy. Beloved wife of the late Jack Leahy NT. Loving mother of John, Michael, Meta, Mary, Donat, Eamonn, Bob and Ann. Adored Gran to Aidan, Diarmuid, John, Darragh, Barry John, Cian, Sean, Aine, Ciara, Conor, Jack, Robert, Ian and Emma. Great gran to Sam, Lily, Dan and Ava. Mother-in-law to Anne, Angela, Denis, Majella, Siobhan, Emi and John. Sister to Eithne, Jack and the late Donat, Meta, Joan, Mary and Patsy. Sadly missed by her family, neighbours at Knockea and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Friday evening (8th November) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Knockea Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday (9th November) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Neenan of (The Old Forge Bar), Broadford, Limerick

John Neenan (Member of the Irish Hereford Breed Society Council). Unexpectedly, at his residence on 7 November, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Helen (neé O'Shea) and loving father to Jim, Ben, Maura Cregan and Helen. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Robbie, Lucy, John, Ellie, Oisín and Peadar, sisters Kathleen Barry, Mary Ryan and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Regan (née Costello) of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, Limerick. Josephine O’Regan (née Costello), Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, November 7th, 2019, peacefully, at UHL. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Noreen, Cathy, Bettyann, Mary and Josephine, brother Pat, sisters Maureen and Peggy, sons-in-law Denis, Timmy, Paul and Mike, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing on Friday in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell from 6 o’clock to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Adare.