Deaths in Limerick - November 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Rickard (née Conway) of Springfield Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Mary Rickard (nee Conway) (Springfield Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Feakle, Co. Clare). November 5th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of St. Paul's Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother of Patrick, Bennery, Sean, Clair, Jean and George. Sadly missed by her loving brother Paddy, daughters-in-law Mandy, Laurie, sons-in-law Micheal, Tom and Patrick, grandchildren Mark, Aimee, Joe, David, Bennery, Colm, George, Johnny, Brighid, Tommy, Larry, Ailbhe, Sadhbh, Grace, Christopher and the late Baby Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick this Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Feakle Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Des Reid of Keeper View Terrace, Athlunkard Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Retired Pig Buyer. Des died peacefully at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine, dearest father of Bill, Dave, Lorraine, Vivienne and Liz and loving brother of Betty and the late Paddy & Willie. Sadly missed by his loving children, partner Mary, sons-in-law Billy, Joe & Stephen, grandchildren Aaron, Loren, Conor, Sorcha & Sam, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Nov. 7th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Mary’s, Athlunkard Street on Friday Nov 8th to arrive for 11 am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Nora (Nan) McSweeney (née O'Brien) of Ballyroe, Loughill, Limerick. Nora (Nan) McSweeney (nee O'Brien) Ballyroe, Loughill, Co. Limerick. Died peacefully at U.H.L. on November 5th 2019. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brothers Pat and Mickey and sister Peggy. Sadly missed by her lovng children Eugene, Eileen, Paddy, Michael, James, Lil, Terence, Justin and Ann and by her sisters Sr. Mary and Sr. Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden (V94 H2AN) this Wednesday (November 6th) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Loughill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday (November 7th). Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Monica Evans (née O'Kelly) of Long Island City, New York .14 Rylands, Ballingarry, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Survived by her sister Patsy (Naughton), brothers Richard and Benjy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry this Saturday November 9th at 12 noon. Interment of ashes afterwards in St Mary's new cemetery, Ballingarry.