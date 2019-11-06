Gardai investigate Limerick assault in which man with severe injuries was 'wrapped in chains'

GARDAI have launched an investigation into a assault in which a man was "wrapped in chains" with serious injuries in Limerick city earlier this week.

Gardai were alerted to the scene of the incident on Kilmallock Road Roundabout on Roxboro Road at around 6am this Tuesday.

According to sources, on arrival at the scene, gardai discovered a 27-year-old man "wrapped in chains" with his wrists and ankles were reportedly "broken".

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 6.01am to remove the chains from the man.

When contacted by The Leader, a garda spokesperson said that the man was brought to University Hospital Limerick for examination.

"Inquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."