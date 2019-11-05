Gardai launch murder investigation into death of 11-year-old boy in Limerick

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Brooklyn Colbert in Limerick city, this Tuesday afternoon.

A man in his late 20s was arrested in connection with the murder of the boy in Ballynanty on Sunday night.

He remains in garda custody, a spokesperson has said.

A post-mortem examination has been completed, but details are not being publicly disclosed for operational reasons.

Investigating gardai have renewed their appeal for information in relation to this incident, any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday night 3rd November 2019 and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station,