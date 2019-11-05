Tributes paid as University of Limerick student who died after kayak accident is named

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick student who died on Monday after a tragic kayaking accident in Co Kerry has been named by the university this morning.

Aisling O'Connor was a 20-year-old third-year Industrial Biochemistry student in UL, and is understood to have gotten into difficulty while kayaking with the university's kayaking club on Saturday, November 2 in Killarney.

The student was from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

UL President, Dr Des Fitzgerald informed the university's students of the tragic passing this morning via email: "I am very saddened to inform you of the untimely and tragic death of one of our students, Aisling O’Connor.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Aisling’s family especially her parents Sorcha Begley and David O’Connor, her brothers Ciaran, Matthew and her sisters Clodagh and Maeve.

"We will work to support Aisling’s friends, class mates and club mates here at UL in coming to terms with this loss.

"Any student who feels they need support can contact The Chaplaincy, UL Eist and UL Student Life."

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched in Glencar, Killarney, where Aisling and a fellow club member's kayaks had upturned in rough waters in a remote location approximately 2km downstream from the Caragh Lake.

The two students were taken to University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, where a 21-year-old male is said to be in a stable condition following the accident.

UL's kayaking club have ceased all club activity for the time being.