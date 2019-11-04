BREAKING: Young boy found dead in Limerick is named

THE YOUNG boy found dead last Sunday night in Ballynanty has been named locally as Brooklyn Colbert.

The 11-year-old boy's body was discovered by gardaí in a house on Shanabooly Road following a 26-year-old man presenting himself to gardaí.

The man was arrested last night and is currently being detained in Henry Street garda station for questioning, and is believed to have been known to the child.

The young boy was a son of Wayne Colbert, a talented soccer player who played for Limerick.

Brooklyn was due to move to Kileely with his mother Sonia Aylmer in the coming weeks and is understood to have attended JFK National School on the Ennis Road.

Gardaí at Mayorstone Park are investigating the incident, and are appealing to the public for information surrounding the fatal assault which they are treating as "suspicious".

A post mortem examination was conducted today at University Hospital Limerick by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm last night and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station.