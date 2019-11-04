WATCH: Road closed following an overturned truck in Limerick

THERE is traffic chaos in Limerick city this Monday afternoon, following an overturned truck.

The incident occurred on the Dock Road close to the slipway to the N18 approaching the Limerick Tunnel.

The Road is currently closed as a crane will be required to remove the overturned truck.

An oil spill is also believed to have occurred in the area.

A spokesperson for the Limerick Fire service confirmed that a call was made to the Limerick Fire service at 12.31pm this Monday afternoon.

Gardai and three units of the Limerick Fire service are currently attending the scene.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

Motorists should expect delays.