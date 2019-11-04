UPDATE: University of Limerick student in 'critical condition' following kayaking incident

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick student is in a critical condition this Monday morning following an incident while kayaking this weekend in Co Kerry while on a trip with the university's kayaking club.

The 20-year-old woman was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee on Saturday, November 2, after her kayak upturned in rapid river waters near Caragh Lake, Glencar in Killarney.

A multi-agency response was launched, with a 21-year-old male also rescued from the scene and hospitalised - his condition is reportedly stable.

Members of the National Ambulance Service Centre (NASC) were in attendance at the scene, as well as gardaí, two fire units and the Iveragh Coast Guard Unit.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm, with both individuals believed to be UL students and members of the kayaking club.