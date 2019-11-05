County Limerick parish unites as one to donate to Milford

THE SIGNATURE on the giant cheque in the photo says it all – Cappamore Community.

Every autumn the parish comes together to put on three separate fundraisers for Milford. There is a special bingo night, a coffee evening in O’Dwyer’s bar and John O’Neill’s harvest dance in Hayes’.

Tommie Ryan, of the bingo committee, said the events are a huge success every year because everyone knows how important Milford is.

“A total of €7151.50 was raised and presented to Siobhan Berkery from the fundraising section in Milford at bingo last Thursday.

“Bingo patrons from all over Limerick and Munster were delighted to support such a good cause. Cappamore bingo celebrates its 46th anniversary this Thursday night, October 31 with €3,000 in prizes,” said Tommie.

The bingo committee donated €3,011.50. This included a very generous donation of €1,176.50 from Dan and Lizzy Shanahan and family and €435 from Phil O’Callaghan, said Tommie.

A further €2,140 was collected from the coffee evening. Kathleen O’Dwyer said it was very well supported and she was very grateful to all the people who handed in donations. She thanked all her family and staff for their help.

Last but by no means list was John O’Neill’s harvest dance which brought in a further €2,000. John thanked everyone who bought tickets.

Pat Fogarty, chairman of the Cappamore Development Association, thanks everyone who supported and organised the events. All three events were enjoyed by all as well as the fundraising aspect.

“The feedback has been very positive and we hope the good work will continue next year,” said Pat.

He wishes to thank Josephine Blackwell for helping out at all events; Siobhan Berkery, of Milford; Kathleen O’Dwyer; John O’Neill; Cappamore bingo committee; Dan and Lizzy Shanahan and family and Phill O’Callaghan for all the money raised down through the years.

“These funds are very much appreciated at Milford and will be put to very good use,” said Pat.

Tommie said there isn’t a person in County Limerick that doesn’t know someone who has been cared for in Milford.