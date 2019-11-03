Plenty of rain forecasted for the week, with occasional breaks of winter sun

AS WE settle into winter weather, this week will bring overcast and wet conditions, with temperatures starting to drop below freezing during the night.

There will be some clear spells tonight but mostly cloudy with rain becoming heavy at times, before clearing up before midnight and patches of mist and fog also.

This Monday will bring scattered outbreaks of rain from 10am until4pm, with temperatures averaging between 5 and 9 degrees and little sun due to heavy cloud cover.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with bright spells of winter sunshine in the morning, before becoming cloudier in the afternoon with temperatures peaking at 10 degrees with light to moderate winds.

Midweek conditions will see mixed weather, with showers forecasted for most of the day, with some sunshine in between.

Heavy rainfall will carry through into Wednesday night, bringing with it moderate winds, both of which will decrease towards Thursday afternoon.

The weekend so far looks to be moderately dry, with no rain forecasted yet for Friday and showers predicted for Saturday evening.

Over the weekend, temperatures are set to drop to as low as -2 degrees overnight.

The Shannon Airport Rainfall Radar is currently offline due to a technical fault. Repairs are ongoing and there may be intermittent coverage. Updates will be posted here.