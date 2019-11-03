Deaths in Limerick - November 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Ellen McAuliffe, South Cappa, Loughill, Limerick. Formerly of Lixnaw, Co. Kerry. Pre-deceased by her loving partner, Brendan O'Sullivan, brother, Pat Joe and sister, Mary Duignan. Deeply regretted by her family, Delia, Marie, Liam, Deirdre, grandnieces, grandnephews, cherished friends and neighbours, Chris and Anne, Anne, Kathleen, Mary and extended circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday 4th November from 5.00 to 7.00pm. Removal to Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Tuesday 5th November for 12 Noon Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St. John`s Cemetery, Ballybunion ( beside St. John`s Church )

The death has occurred of Michael Hannigan, Ballingarry, Garryspillane, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick. 2/11/2019. Michael. Predeceased by his loving wife Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving family son Patrick, daughter Deirdre, brother James (Australia), sisters Breda (Dublin) & Mary (London), son-in-law David, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

Reposing Monday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Ballylanders Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen (Nell) Alfuth (née Connolly). Helen died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Stefan. Sadly missed by her loving children Linda, Gerard, Paul & Michelle, brother Ted, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Nov. 6th) from 5:30pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Nov. 7th) at 11:30am. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.