Court hears driver and four passengers fled scene of car crash in Limerick 

A TRALEE man, who emerged from a minor road and crashed into a car on the N21 outside Abbeyfeale, caused massive damage to both vehicles, Inspector Liam Wallace told Newcastle West court.

The driver and four passengers then fled the scene but the driver, Mark Coffey, 7 Denny St, Tralee was apprehended and gave full co-operation.

The incident took place last February 4 at Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale. Mr Coffey was driving while disqualified, the court heard.

But solicitor Pat Enright, pleading for his client, said he had been taken advantage of. He has difficulty saying no, he said. His client, he continued, had been a resident at Our Lady of the Angels in Co Kerry until he was 18 and has been homeless.

He pointed out that his client had volunteered information. “He wouldn’t have had the cop not to,” he said, adding the Mr Coffey had spent three weeks in custody in the run-up to the court case.

Judge Larkin fined him €250 for driving without insurance and disqualified him from driving for four years. She fined him a further €250, with a four-year disqualification for dangerous driving and sentenced him to two months imprisonment backdated to October 2.

She fined him ,€250 for driving without a licence and €250 for failing to remain at the scene but other hit-and-run charges were taken into consideration. All fines are to be paid forthwith with two days imprisonment in lieu on each fine.

“Somebody could have been killed and he ran away,,” Judge Larkin said “I hope he gets the message now he is not doing that again.”Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €150.