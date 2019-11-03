Review of Limerick hurling season in celebrity style

HOLLYWOOD fever is now taking hold in Adare where over 80 people have suddenly discovered their inner Leonardo DiCaprio or Scarlett Johansson.

Filming of the selected seven mini-films for the Adare OsKars is due to take place over the next two weekends and the red-carpet will be rolled out at the end of November.

And it’s all in aid of the GAA’s ambitious five-year plan to develop and upgrade facilities at the club grounds on Blackabbey Road.

But, meanwhile, one of the biggest fund-raising events of the entire project is taking place next Tuesday night in the Woodlands House Hotel.

Happy Hurling, says Joey Shire, is a review of the hurling year and will include some of the big names in the game.

The MC for the night is Aisling Connolly, of RTE’s Sunday Game and she will be using her skill to get the best from a lively panel. Among those whose views will be sought will be John Mullane of RTE, Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely and Limerick captain, Declan Hannon. Joining them on the panel at different stages will be Brendan Maher from Tipperary, Séamus Harnedy from Cork, Donie Ryan from Limerick and Tierney Talks.

Joey Shire and the cast and crew of Happy Gilmore are hosting this fund-raiser

Tickets for the event cost €20 and are available from the Woodlands House Hotel, from Costcutters on the Rathkeale Road or from www.adaregaa.ie

The show starts at 7pm.