Twenty-four-hour weather warning issued for Limerick

MET ÉIREANN have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Limerick, commencing at 2pm this Friday.

The warning, which has also been issued to Galway, Clare and Kerry will be in place for a 24-hour period, until 2pm on Saturday, November 2.



According to Met Éireann: "Spells of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 40mm during the period, with higher totals possible in upland areas."