Squatters fail in court bid to halt removal from site in Limerick city

A FAMILY which has been squatting at a halting site in Southill for almost two years has failed in two separate court attempts to halt their removal from the site.

Patrick Casey and Leanne Casey had sought leave to allow them additional time to lodge an appeal against an order of possession which was granted to Limerick City and County Council last year.

The couple, who have eight children, have been living in a mobile home at Bay 10 Clonlong without the permission of the council since January 2018.

After an application to extend time to allow an appeal to be lodged was refused by Judge Marian O’Leary at Limerick District Court, a separate application was lodged before Limerick Circuit Court.

Making the application, Barrister Brian McInerney, instructed by solicitor Sarah Ryan, said the proceedings related to his clients’ family home and he noted the council had taken more than a year before it attempted to execute the order.

Solicitor Ger Reidy, representing the local authority, said his client was granted an order of possession on March 22, 2018 but that a stay of three months was placed on the order.

While accepting that efforts were only made to execute the order last week, he said the council had attempted to engage with the respondents for some time but that there had been “no meaningful engagement”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told when the council, along with the Sheriff, went to execute the order on October 21, the respondents did not cooperate and refused to vacate the bay where they are living.

“They are squatters, they have no legal right or interest whatsoever in the premises,” he said adding that stones were thrown at council officials when they arrived at the halting site last week.

Mr McInenery said he was “not seeking a lengthy prorogation” of the matter and that he was not disputing his client’s status at the halting site.

“It’s essentially a family home,” he said adding that Patrick Casey cannot read or write and that Leanne Casey has “very poor literacy skills”.

Having considered the matter, Judge O’Donnell noted there was no dispute as to the facts of the case and he commented that considerable time has passed since the original order for possession was granted.

In the circumstances, he said he was not willing to grant the application for an extension of time to lodge an appeal.

While Limerick City and County Council has said it hopes Mr and Mrs Casey will vacate the bay at the halting site voluntarily, it’s unclear what will happen next.

There was a large garda presence at Clonlong Halting site last week as a multi-agency operation was organised to secure possession of the bay being occupied by the Caseys.