Court hears Limerick gardai circulate fingerprints to European police forces in shoplifting probe

GARDAI have been given additional time to confirm the identity of a Georgian national who is accused of shoplifting offences.

The 33-year-old, who has no permanent address in Limerick, is accused of stealing computer hard drives worth around €400 from Currys – PC World at Parkway Retail Park on October 22, last.

The defendant was remanded in custody when he first appeared before Limerick District Court a number of days later having been charged with theft offences.

During a procedural hearing, Sergeant Michelle Leahy told Limerick District Court that enquiries are continuing to confirm the identity of the defendant.

Gardai, she said, have established the accused man entered the country on October 5, 2019 and that a driving licence which he produced to gardai was a false document.

“The only documentation he brought into Ireland was a driver’s licence which is not legitimate,” she said adding that gardai have called to an address in Limerick which was supplied to them but that nobody at the property knew of the defendant.

Sgt Leahy told Judge Mary Larkin that gardai at Henry Street are liaising with Interpol in their efforts to establish the man’s identity.

His fingerprints have been circulated to several police forces across Europe in an effort to confirm who is is.

While police in four different countries have confirmed to gardai that the man “is not known to them” he is known to the authorities in France – albeit under a different name.

“The French have a different name for him,” said Sgt Leahy.

She told the court the forename on record in France is the same as that on the false driver’s licence but that the surnames are different.

“We are not sure who this man is,” said Sgt Leahy who added that gardai are waiting a response from the Georgian authorities.

Solicitor Julieanne Kiely said she was instructed by her client that he goes by a number of different names and that both are accurate.

However, she accepted he has no address in Limerick which is problematic from a bail perspective.

“He is in a very different position regarding his address,” she said adding that her client sought asylum in this country following his arrival at Shannon Airport.

Noting the concerns of gardai and that inquiries are ongoing, Judge Larkin remanded in the defendant in continuing custody.

“He has to prove who he is,” she said.