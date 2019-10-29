Transport Minister Shane Ross to meet directors at Shannon Airport this week

THE MINISTER for Transport Shane Ross is to meet with the board of the Shannon Group to discuss the future of Shannon Airport this week.

Fine Gael senator Kieran O'Donnell confirmed that Minister Ross will meet with the board this Thursday.

“I have been pushing for Minister Ross to make this visit, particularly in the context of establishing a major European hub link for Shannon Airport. With Brexit looming large on the horizon, this extra connectivity is vital for the Airport.

“This visit comes after Minister Ross’s recent progressive decision in Budget 2020 to include Shannon Airport under Tourism Ireland’s route development fund," Sen O'Donnell said.

The Limerick senator said that he has been pressing on the minister to support a "major European hub connectivity" for the airport to Frankfurt in Germany.

“Earlier this year, in February, I organised and attended a meeting with Minister Ross and Shannon Group management to discuss establishing a major European hub and the provision of funding support. Minister Ross asked the Airport to submit a proposal on this to him and his Department, which the Airport submitted in March.

“Shannon Airport is vital for the region, with major European hub connectivity the missing key component for the Airport."