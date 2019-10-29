Thieves 'tunnel' into Dreamland Limerick 'demolishing' premises with axes and hammers

A CHARITY fun centre in Limerick city has suffered a "huge amount" of structural damage with funds robbed, following a second burglary in less than two months.

The incident occurred this Tuesday morning at 4am at the Dublin Road centre, where "thieves tunneled their way" into the Share A Dream Dreamland Centre and caused significant damage to the premises.

According to their Facebook post, the scene was "was something like escape from Alcatraz as the thieves tunnelled their way into the charity Fun centre demolishing walls with axes and hammers, security cameras etc as they broke in".

"Once again a huge amount of structural damage has been done and funds robbed. The charity is devastated that this could happen again when they were just getting back on their feet after the last attack."

Share a Dream founder Shay Kinsella said: "After 27 years of making dreams come true for over 20,000 children l don't think l can take anymore.

"However, we are still going ahead this morning with our Halloween camp with 20 children and our launch with the Commissioner on Thursday will still take place. " he continued.

Share a Dream said they receive no funding from the government and rely totally on the wonderful support of the community.

An Garda Siochana have been contacted for comment.