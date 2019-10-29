Man arrested in connection with robbery of young boy in Limerick city centre

GARDAI have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a boy in his mid-teens in Limerick city.

The incident occurred on Davis Street in the city centre on September 24 at around 8pm.

"A boy in his mid-teens was approached by a man who threatened him and demanded money. The boy handed over a small amount of cash and the suspect ran from the scene," a spokesperson said.

An investigation was carried out by detective gardai in Roxboro Road and a man in his early 20s was arrested on the morning of the 28th October, 2019. He was detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He will appear before Limerick District Court this Tuesday morning at around 10.30am.