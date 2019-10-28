Man, 80s, removed to University Hospital Limerick after fatal car collision in Clare

A MAN in his 80s has died in a double-vehicle collision and two others have been taken to University Hospital Limerick following a double-vehicle collision in Clare this Monday evening.

The incident involving two cars occurred at Cahercallamore in Ennis at aroudn 2.30pm.

A male rear passenger, in his early 80s, was pronounced dead at UHL this Monday. The driver and front seat passenger of the same vehicle were also taken to UHL with "non life-threatening injuries", An Garda Siochan said.

In the second car both the male driver and female passenger were uninjured.

The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have completed their examination. The road was closed and has since reopened.

Gardaí at Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this road traffic collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,