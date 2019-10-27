Judge tells teen who committed crimes in County Limerick he is lucky to avoid prison

A JUDGE told a teenager the only reason he was not going to prison was because he hadn’t come to garda attention in a year and a half.

Patrick Harding, aged 19, of Philipstown, Cappawhite, was as young as 16 when he committed offences.

He was before Kilmallock Court for criminal damage and theft at Portnard, Cappamore, on October 29, 2016; no insurance and drink driving at Main Street, Doon on October 31, 2016; no insurance and dangerous driving at Main Street, Oola on June 16, 2017 and no insurance at Hillview Grove, Doon on September 27, 2017. They were all investigated by Garda John Ryan and Garda Brian McNamara.

Lee-Ann Purcell, solicitor for Mr Harding, said her client has got a lot of leeway and she has explored the reasons for him not engaging with the Probation Service.

“When he was 16 he was under the influence and pressure of those he was mixing with. He went into seclusion and stayed away from everybody. He has not come to garda attention in two years,” said Ms Purcell.

She said Mr Harding did not engage with the Probation Service because he feels he is “not equipped”.

“He left school before his Junior Cert. He feels inadequate. He is now working on a stud farm, riding out horses. He earns €200 a week,” said Ms Purcell. Judge Marian O’Leary said there is over €2,000 in compensation.

“These go back three years and he still hasn’t paid a penny back. He was 18 when he said he would. Does he expect the Probation Service to run after him,” said Judge O’Leary.

Ms Purcell said the stumbling block is the large amount but could pay €20 a week.

Judge O’Leary said people have been left “out of pocket”.

For the criminal damage in Portnard, Judge O’Leary ordered Mr Harding to complete 200 hours of community service in lieu of five months in jail. For the motoring offences, Mr Harding was given a two year suspended sentence, disqualified from driving for five years and fines totalling €1,200.

“The only reason he is leaving here today is because he hasn’t come to garda attention in a year and a half. You’re getting a chance. Take it,” said Judge O’Leary.