Judge imposes fines of €1,000 each on drivers with no insurance

SEVEN motorists, charged with driving without insurance, failed to appear before Judge Mary Larkin in Newcastle West court last Thursday where she fined each of them €1,000 and disqualified them from driving periods of two to six years.

The first person on the list was Keith O’Donnell, 16 Laurel Park, Patrickswell who was convicted of driving without insurance at Barnakyle last November 20 and fined €1,000 with a two year disqualification. The court was told he had two previous convictions for driving without insurance. Recognisance with leave to appeal was set at €250.

Marcio Francisco Pereira Do Reis, 2 Sycamore House, Churchtown Rd, Newcastle West was convicted of driving without insurance at Gortboy, Newcastle West last December 1 and fined €1,000 with a two year disqualification. He was fined a further €300 for driving without a licence but charges of failing to produce licence and insurance were taken into consideration and recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.

Martin Wilmot, Cooltomin, Rathkeale also failed to appear in court and was convicted of driving without insurance at Creeves Cross last December 5, and fined €1,000 with a two year disqualification. He was fined €300 for driving without a licence and a further €250 for failing to produce insurance. Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.

A second Rathkeale man, David Quilligan, 4 Deel Court, Rathkeale was also fined €1,000 with a two year disqualification when he was convicted of driving without insurance at Roches Rd, Rathkeale last December 5. He was fined a further €300 for driving without a licence and €300 for holding a mobile phone while driving. Charges of failing to produce licence and insurance were taken into consideration and recognisance was set at €250.

Gerard O’Connell, Glenfield Lodge, Liscarroll, Co Cork was fined €1,000 with a two year disqualification.when he was convicted, at Newcastle West court, of driving without insurance at Rathina, Newcastle West last February 2. A charge of failing to produce insurance was taken into consideration and recognisance with leave to appeal was set at €250.

In a second case involving Gerard O’Connell, he was convicted of another charge of driving without insurance at Glenbawn, Athea last March 25 and was a further €1,000 and disqualified from driving for four years. Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed for this second charge at €250 and he was fined €300 for failing to produce insurance.

The sixth motorist who failed to appear to face a charge of driving without insurance was Chantelle Agoba, 21 Cois na Féile, Clash Rd, Abbeyfeale who was convicted of the offence committed at The Hill Abbeyfeale last December 20. She was disqualified from driving at the time, the court was told and she was fined €1,000 and disqualified from driving for six years. She was fined a further €500 for driving without a licence but a charge of failing to produce a licence was taken into consideration. Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.

Kevin McCabe, Kilmore, Ballyduff, Co Kerry was fined €1,000 and disqualified from driving for two years when he was convicted of driving without insurance at Glendarragh last February 20. He was fined a further €300 for driving without a licence and €100 for having no insurance disk displayed. Charges of failing to produce licence and insurance were taken into consideration and recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.