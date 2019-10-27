Novas highlights youth homelessness in Limerick and Mid-West

SEVEN in every ten people a Limerick homeless charity work with are aged under 40 – with 30% between 18 and 24.

The stark figures were revealed at the launch of Novas’s annual report, which also highlights the huge issue of children being brought up the shadow of homelessness.

Launched this week, the study – described by its chief executive Michael Goulding as “hard hitting” and revealing “the relentless homeless and housing crisis which continues unabated” – shows that 1,000 children country-wide are receiving support from the charity.

Shockingly, the report also discloses that homeless kids who have difficulty swallowing and chewing solid food because of their poor diet are also seeking support from emergency accommodation.

Novas said it noticed the issue occurring in children who had lived for prolonged periods in hotel rooms with no access to cooking facilities.

Dr Una Burns, head of policy and communications explained: “We have children presenting in our hubs who have lived in hotels previously, and they are struggling to chew and swallow because mums and dads haven’t been able to prepare proper food when they’re living in hotels, so children are still on pureed food in pouches at two and three years, because it doesn’t perish in the same way fresh food does.”

Mr Goulding said: “The age profile of people accessing our homeless accommodation is getting younger. The needs of people are complex and the length of time they are stuck in emergency accommodation is younger.”

Last year, the charity created 34 new tenancies in which 94 people now live – bringing to 128 the number of ling-term housing units, housing 160 adults and 183 children.

“In my opinion, it’s a phenomenal achievement,” the chief executive told the audience gathered at the report launch in the Savoy Hotel.

One of those people availing of one of these long-term units is Michael Duggan, a former blocklayer from St Mary’s Park.

He said Novas has given him “a second chance in life”.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” he said, outlining how he was left homeless after the lease on his Hap accommodation was not renewed.

Michael was left staying in nine to nine hostels, before eventually camping by the Shannon, seeking shelter in disused sheds.

“I bawled my eyes out. I didn’t want to die. But I thought it was the only option I had. I felt that would be easier,” he said.

Happily for Michael, he was matched with Novas, and is starting to rebuild his life.

He said: “I’ve got my life back. I can see my son again, I hadn’t seen him in over a year. Slowly, but surely I am building a relationship back up with him and my two young girls.

“It’s a work in progress. Rome wasn’t built in a day. But at least I have a home now, and they can come and see me whenever.”

Michael has also began playing rugby again with St Mary’s RFC and also does boxing for charity.

“I even help out as much as I can with Treaty Suicide Prevention, telling my story in the hope that people get something from it. It’s been a rough road, but I’ve had a second chance, and there’s no way I’m going back,” he concluded.

In 2018, a total of 4,768 people were supported by Novas, a rise of almost 400% since the beginning of this decade.