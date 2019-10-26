Gardai catch 14 drivers speeding in one hour in Limerick city
GARDAI in Limerick city caught 14 drivers speeding all in the space of one hour on Friday evening.
Gardai are engaging in a Bank Holiday Weekend road safety campaign, with efforts to clamp down on rogue drivers.
In a Facebook post, An Garda Siochana said: "In the last hour we have intercepted 14 drivers speeding in an 80KPH zone in Limerick City — the highest speed was 121KPH in the 80KPH zone.
"Weather conditions are bad, raining with a lot of surface spray coming from vehicles. We are continuing our commitment to road safety and safer roads."
