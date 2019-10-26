Fourth Evan Jones fun run in memory of a boy in a million

IT MAY be the fourth and final Evan Jones fun run but the brave little boy who melted hearts with his smile will never be forgotten.

Evan, who was two years and three-months-old, when he passed away in February 2017 from a very rare form of cancer, was the life and soul of the Jones’ home until the day he left this world.

He was a hero in the Newport community and to honour his short life, his parents Paddy and Marisa and the members of the Team Evan Jones’ committee have decided to go out with a bang with one final fundraising event.

On Monday, October 28, they have organised a big party involving a 5k fun run/walk, music, dancing, costumes, barbecue and lots of other celebrations.

This year’s theme is all about heroes and it is expected that the community of Newport and beyond will come out in force, as they have done the last few years, to help raise as much money as possible for local and national charities.

“As this is our last year doing the fun run we want it to be very special. Evan was everyone’s hero so we thought it apt to use the hero theme this year,” said Paddy.

The beneficiaries of this year’s fundraising efforts will be St John’s Oncology Ward in Crumlin, The Gavin Glynn Foundation and The Kevin Bourke Treatment Fund, a local campaign set up to help another Newport resident going through cancer.

The Gavin Glynn Foundation was instrumental in helping the Jones’ family in the fight for their son’s life. The charity has links to hospitals across America and other counties and Evan’s charts were sent across the world for other professional doctors to assess to see if they could do anything.

Marisa said: “After Evan passed away we felt very strongly about keeping his legacy alive. Now three years later having helped raise funds for some amazing charities along the way, we feel the time is right to end the memorial walk on a high.”

She continued: “Evan taught us how to be strong in the face of adversity, to always have hope and faith, to keep looking forward and to smile as you go. But most of all Evan brought a community of people together and showed each and every one of us that no matter what happens in life, there is always a village of people who are there for you.”

There will be prizes for the best dressed family, child, adult, teenager and superhero; auction, monster raffle and one hell of a party. The Liam MacCarthy Cup will also make an appearance and some Tipp hurlers.

The run kicks off at noon with resignation from 10am. Adults are €10, Teens €5 and kids under 12 are free. If you are unable to make it but would like to donate you can do so at Mulcair Credit Union Newport, account name Team Evan Jones.