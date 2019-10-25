Jury fails to agree a verdict following Limerick assault trial

A JURY has failed to agree a verdict following the trial of a young man who is accused of causing serious harm to another man during an attack in Limerick city more than than six years ago.

Throughout an eight-day trial at Limerick Circuit Court, John Harty, 23, of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, had denied intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Patrick Byrnes Jnr at Lord Edward Street, Limerick, on May 21, 2013.

The father-of-three, who was 33 at the time, sustained serious head injuries after he was attacked by a group of men armed with hurleys who jumped out of a car and struck him repeatedly.

The victim, also originally from Patrickswell, suffered brain damage and partial paralysis to one side of his body as a result of what happened.

The jury of eight men and four women began its deliberations on Thursday evening and following almost five hours of deliberations the foreman indicated the jurors could not agree either a unanimous or a majority verdict.

Judge Tom O’Donnell directed that a verdict of “disagreement” be recorded and he excused the jurors from further jury service for five years.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said he will have to consult with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before deciding if Mr Harty should face a retrial.

Anthony Sammon SC indicated his client, who was extradited from the UK earlier this year, will be seeking bail next week if he is to face a retrial.

The matter was adjourned to next Wednesday, October 30.