Limerick mum drove while disqualified because GAA training ran late

A MUM-OF-THREE drove while being disqualified because her children’s GAA training was delayed, Kilmallock Court heard.

Elaine Walsh, aged 31, of Ashill Manor, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to driving without a driving licence. Ms Walsh was stopped by Garda Michael Grealy at Ballinrea, Bruff on August 11, 2018.

Ms Walsh’s solicitor, Kevin Power, said his client’s “previous record” in relation to motoring offences was “very poor”. He accepted Ms Walsh was disqualified from driving at the time.

“The only reason she was driving on the day was to comply with a custody order. GAA training ran late. She normally gets the bus,” said Mr Power. He said Ms Walsh has “turned her life around” in Kilmallock.

“She would have been involved with certain people who put pressure on her,” said Mr Power. He said if Ms Walsh wasn’t in Limerick at a certain time she would be in breach of a custody order.

“She has three children. They are very good hurlers. There was no justification for driving,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “She was disqualified at the time. You can’t get over that hurdle.”

Mr Power said: “The sad thing about it is she has turned her life around.” Judge O’Leary imposed a suspended three month sentence on Ms Walsh; put her off the road for one year and fined her €400.