New party with animal-first agenda launched in Limerick

LIMERICK could be set to become home to a new political party with an ‘animals first’ ideology.

The group, which will operate under the name ‘Animals First Ireland Party’, was founded by Gerben Uunk, originally from the Netherlands but now living in Newcastle West, and Marie Coonan from Mulgrave Street in Limerick city.

The new party aims to seat ‘vibrant new candidates and action for Irish animals’ in Dail Eireann.

Mr Uunk will sit as the party president, with Ms Coonan as the party secretary.

The first meeting took place in Limerick’s Pery’s Hotel, on Glentworth Street on Wednesday, October 23, at 7.30pm.

“Elections are coming up and Irish animals are being placed firmly on the agenda - this Wednesday a new group ‘Animals First Ireland Party’ will host a special meeting to enlist potential members and supporters to kick start new efforts to seat animal-protection friendly TDs in the upcoming election - a first for Ireland,” said Ms Coonan.

“Cruelty to animals is a hot topic these days, legislation is being passed and laws introduced to apprehend and jail abusers but now the Irish animal protection movement want to finally seat animal friendly TDs whose sole concern will be to root out all forms of animal abuse and to bring even more progress in the fight for animals. This new political party will do the job of what most Irish people want for so long, which is to end cruelty to all animals.”