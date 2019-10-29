Limerick man put hands in his underpants to impede garda search

A YOUNG man who placed his hands inside his underpants while being searched at a garda station was convicted, in his absence, of impeding a garda investigation.

David Ryan, 20, of O’Malley Park, Southill was prosecuted, before Limerick District Court, in relation to an offence which occurred on July 24, 2018.

Detective Garda Declan O’Halloran of the divisional drugs unit said he arrested Mr Ryan after he observed what he suspected to be a drugs transaction at Sexton Street North between him and another man.

He said the defendant, who has 18 previous convictions, was immediately searched at the scene and that he was subsequently taken to Roxboro Road garda station for a “thorough search”.

While at the gardai station he said Mr Ryan “placed his hands under his undergarments” as gardai attempted to carry out the search.

The detective said he believed this was an attempt by him to conceal items – probably drugs – from gardai.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told nothing was found during the search and that the defendant was then taken to University Hospital Limerick for a medical assessment which proved inconclusive.

Detective O’Halloran told Inspector Niall Flood that he strongly believes the defendant did impede gardai by hiding drugs from them following his arrest.

“He did conceal them. My belief is that he concealed drugs in his back passage, that’s my belief,” he said.

Having read and considered the relevant legislation, Judge O’Leary said she was satisfied the State had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and she proceeded to convict Mr Ryan “on the basis of the evidence”.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who was “recently out of the jurisdiction” was not present in court and that she could not object to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.