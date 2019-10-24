JP McManus Charitable Foundation donated €2.4m to good causes in 2018

THE JP McManus Charitable Foundation donated more than €2.4m to charity last year, according to new financial records seen by the Limerick Leader.

Financial statements show that the organisation, established in 2000, donated a total of €2,433,511 to good causes in 2018.

That was an increase on the previous year, when the foundation donated €2.3m to charity.

The foundation had a total income of €47,779,122, a significant increase on its income the previous year, when it took in €5,243,554.

The financial statement states that in the last two weeks of December 2018, the JP McManus Charitable Foundation received “four large scale exceptional donations” totalling €46m.

It stated that donations totalling €46.8m were received from a beneficial shareholder of a company that is connected to some of the directors.

The company received foreign exchange gains of €109,257, and investment income totalling €864,988 in 2018.

Billionaire JP McManus owns Adare Manor, one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, which is hosting the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am in July 2020.