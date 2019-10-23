Deaths in Limerick — October 23, 2019

The death has occurred of John Flavin, Hillview Drive, Caherconlish, Limerick, On October 22nd 2019 at U.H.L after battling along illness bravely borne. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Mary, son Eddie and beloved special son Barry, son-in-law Xavier, daughter-in-law Claudia, much loved grandchildren, Julien, Sophia, Isabella and Caitlin, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Thursday, 24th October, at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Private Cremation Friday, the 25th October, in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Phyllis McNamara, Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick, late of Clover Meats, late of the Park Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted by sisters Frances and sister Sr. Ann, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10.00am with funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Moloney (née Furlong), of 'Orby', Ballysimon Road, Limerick City.



Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Corbally House Nursing Home. Wife of the late Gus Moloney. Very deeply regretted by daughter Susan, Grandson Owen, son in-law Ted, sister Phyllis,brother Paddy, sister in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandneices all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brigid O'Grady (née Pender), Knocknagurteeny, Murroe, Limerick.



O’Grady, (nee Pender), Brigid, Knocknagurteeny, Murroe, Co. Limerick. 23rd. October 2019 peacefully at St. Camillus hospital. Beloved wife of the late Harry and loving sister of the late Pat Pender. Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughters Alicia and Mary Lou, son-in-law Barry, grandson Nigel, brothers Johnny and Jim, sisters Mary, Helen, Ann, Lucilla, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and William Downes, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday, 24th October, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Friday, 25th October, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only.