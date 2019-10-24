Limerick gardai issue theft warning as winter closes in

INFORMATION is being sought following the theft of more than a dozen gas cylinders from a garage forecourt in the city at the weekend.

Given the time of year, investigating gardai believe the culprit will attempt to sell the six large and 12 small gas cylinders on the black market.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, divisional crime prevention officer, says the theft should act as a warning to homeowners who have unsecured gas cylinders in their gardens.

Read also: Strong garda objection to bail for suspect in court over burglaries in Limerick

”Make sure to lock away your spare cylinder of gas into a secure shed. If this isn’t possible use a good quality chain and lock to secure it to a permanent structure,” she said.

“Home heating oil is also vulnerable to theft so consider getting a Lock fitted to your oil tank and as thieves hate to be seen, make sure to have sensor lighting fitted around your home,” she added.