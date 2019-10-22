Deaths in Limerick - October 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Peter O'Callaghan of St Pauls, Nursing Home and, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Garryowen. Very deeply regretted by wife Vera, sons Pat, Ray, Greg and Ian. Grandchildren Rachel, Sondra, Christian and Kyle. Nephews, nieces all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5.00pm to 6.30pm with removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O Shea (née McCarthy) of ''Sunville'', Knocklong, Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons Bob, Paddy, Tadhg, Sean & Dominic, daughters Breda & Edel, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Margaret, Ber, Josephine & Caroline, brother Bobby, grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock Wednesday 23rd October between 5.00pm and 6.30pm, with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Knocklong. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Hartigan of Limerick / Fairview, Dublin. Hartigan (Limerick and late of Fairview, Dublin) on the 20th October 2019, suddenly, John Kevin, beloved son of the late Thomas and Nelda, and brother of the late Anne. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Gráinne and Mary, nieces, nephew, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Wednesday (October 23rd) from 2pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 24th) to the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview for Requiem Mass at 10 o’c followed by Funeral to Fingal Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Cregan (née McInerney) of Skagh, Croom, Limerick. Mother-in-law of the late Kay, sister of the late Jack and Gertie McDonneell. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Willie, son Liam, daughter Oonagh (Carroll), son-in-law John, Liam’s partner Breeda, adoring grandchildren Thomas, Brian and Eoghan, brother Tommy, sisters Joan and Eileen, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and her friends.

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral on Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Buckley of Mount Green, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick / Knocknagree, Cork. Jerry died unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Kathy, Sheila, Patricia & the late Diarmuid and dearest brother of Mary Frances, Bridie, Noreen and the late Donal, Michael and Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Brian & Jose, grandchildren Daniel, Emma, Orla & Rachel, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thurs. (Oct. 24th) from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy. Funeral on Friday (Oct. 25th) after 12 noon Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery.